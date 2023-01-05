'Expanded appetite': Insurance giant Chubb launches global climate business

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

World's largest publicly-traded property and liability insurance firm debuts new business dedicated to clean tech insurance and climate risk management

Property insurance giant Chubb has launched a new "global climate business unit" to provide tailored insurance for low carbon technology developers and users, as well as risk management and resiliency...

