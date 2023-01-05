Mobilising a 'war effort': MPs call on government to go 'further and faster' to bring an end to the fossil fuel age

The EAC has published a new roadmap detailing how net zero goals could be met - but what does it mean for investors and businesses?
Just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a New Year speech setting out his priorities for 2023 in which he barely mentioned climate action, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has today published...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial