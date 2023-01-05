Electric vehicles end 2022 with race to new record UK market share

Pure EVs accounted for one in every three cars sold in the UK last month after yet another record year for battery car sales in 2022
Electric vehicles (EVs) have once again recorded their highest ever market share in the UK, with one in every three new cars sold in December running solely on battery power, as separate industry figures...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial