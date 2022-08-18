'Not acceptable': UK river pollution from farm pesticides 'getting worse', study finds

UK rivers are suffering increased chemical pollution from pesticide use, which is causing significant damage to their ecosystems and aquatic wildlife, green groups have warned today.

An assessment of twelve rivers carried out by a consortium of conservation groups - including WildFish, RSPB, Buglife and The Pesticide Collaboration - found the number of sites assigned a 'poor' or 'bad' pollution score more than doubled in 2021 compared to previous years, the research findings published today show.

Researchers analysed the impact of chemical pollution on the rivers' ecosystems and aquatic wildlife using Species at Risk (SPEAR) scores, are stress scores calculated from the diversity and abundance of invertebrates present in a river, generated from the Riverfly Census, the study explains.

It found that in autumn 2021, the number of sites achieving ‘poor' or ‘bad' on the chemical stress scale was considerably greater than in 2015, 2016 and 2017, which the conservation groups suggested said showed chemical pollution from sources such as agricultural pesticides and pharmaceuticals is getting worse.

The survey also found that in spring and autumn of 2021, the mean number of riverfly species - specifically mayflies, stoneflies and caddisflies - was significantly fewer than previous years. In autumn 2021 the number was 10, compared to 13 in autumn 2016.

The report therefore argues stopping pollution at source is imperative to curbing the decline of biodiversity in Britain's rivers, highlighting the government's upcoming Chemicals Strategy as an opportunity to reduce reliance on chemical use, strengthen protections and bolster enforcement mechanisms.

"It is not acceptable that the pressure on rivers from chemical pollution is getting worse and impacting wildlife," said RSPB's senior policy officer Stephanie Morren. "We are living in a nature crisis, and we urgently need government to take action. Given that such a significant amount of water pollution is from agricultural sources, it is vital that farmers are supported to reduce their reliance on inputs such as pesticides."

Recommendations in the report include ensuring the government's new Environmental Land Management post-Brexit agricultural subsidy schemes support farmers to reduce their reliance on pesticides and artificial fertilisers and encourages them to invest in non-chemical alternatives.

The 'Polluter Pays' principal must also be upheld by the government in order to ensure those responsible for producing pollution are liable to pay for cleaning up the resulting damage, as should the 'precautionary approach' to the regulatory approval of chemicals in the UK after Brexit in order to carry our robust risk assessments, it states.

In addition, the government should also properly commit to and resource a more comprehensive river monitoring network as well as enforcing existing regulations, the report argues.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

But Sarah Haynes, coordinator at The Pesticide Collaboration, stressed that the majority of chemical pollution in rivers is from farmers using pesticides, and urged the government to develop a proper plan to reduce pesticide use.

"It often takes decades to realise the true harm of pesticides and other chemicals on our environment," she said. "Once the damage is done and a pesticide gets banned, a new chemical will enter the market…and so it goes. Enough is enough. As the movement for nature-friendly farming swells, the government needs a proper plan to reduce pesticide use, and help revive our rivers."

The worrying study findings come amid increasing challenges for UK seas, lakes and rivers, with water companies coming under particular public pressure to do more to tackle pollution incidents from sewage and flooding overflows.

Major fines have been handed out to water companies in recent years, including a £1.6m fine for Yorkshire Water which last month after it was found to have polluted a Bradford watercourse, while fresh criticism emerged this week the Environment Agency issued sewage pollution warnings for as many as 40 beaches across the UK.

Following heavy rainfall earlier this week, The Telegraph reported there had been mass sewage dumps by water companies across the south coast of England, with heavy rainfall having overwhelmed sewer systems and led to raw sewage being released into the environment.