As the climate changes, language is evolving too

The Oxford English Dictionary's Patricia Stewart charts how language related to the environment, climate change, and sustainabiliy is changing to reflect new global realities
As a historical dictionary, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) records how the meaning and usage of words in the English language has developed over time, based on how real people use English in their...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial