AI powered gas grid tech could cut methane emissions by 16 per cent

AI tech trial 'significantly reduces' gas grid methane leakage

clock • 2 min read
Credit: SGN
Image:

Credit: SGN

SGN and Utonomy claim results of their joint trial could mark 'major step' towards building smarter gas network on path to net zero

Advanced pressure control technology and artificial intelligence (AI) could help "significantly reduce" methane emissions from Britain's gas grid, the results of a recent trial suggest. Energy network...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Astemo to invest £100m in Greater Manchester EV components facility

White goods giant Beko hails boost in turnover from low carbon products

More on Technology

Food out of thin air: A more climate and nature-friendly way to feed the world?
Technology

Food out of thin air: A more climate and nature-friendly way to feed the world?

Increasing numbers of biotech start-ups are developing air fermentation-based methods of producing protein as a lower carbon, more nature-friendly means of providing food for a growing world population, writes Reddie & Grose﻿'s Lucy Harvey

Lucy Harvey, Reddie & Grose
clock 16 July 2025 • 5 min read
'Small changes': UN report details how to slash Artificial Intelligence energy use
Technology

'Small changes': UN report details how to slash Artificial Intelligence energy use

New research from UNESCO and UCL claims relatively minor changes to how Large Language Models are built and used could cut energy use by up to 90 per cent

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 July 2025 • 2 min read
Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030
Technology

Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030

New report predicts growing demand for satellite and AI-enabled technologies that can provide corporates with environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 July 2025 • 3 min read