AI powered gas grid tech could cut methane emissions by 16 per cent

SGN and Utonomy claim results of their joint trial could mark 'major step' towards building smarter gas network on path to net zero
Advanced pressure control technology and artificial intelligence (AI) could help "significantly reduce" methane emissions from Britain's gas grid, the results of a recent trial suggest. Energy network...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis