Octopus Energy expands discounted 'Fan Club' tariff to households near West Yorkshire wind turbine

Households in Halifax are set to be offered cheaper electricity bills on windy days by Octopus Energy Generation, which is expanding its 'Fan Club' tariff to the West Yorkshire town, it announced today.

The company, which forms part of the Octopus Energy Group, said it had added a 2MW wind turbine at the Ovenden Moor Wind Farm in Halifax to its pioneering tariff, which offers energy customers living nearby discounts of up to 50 per off the electricity unit rate when local winds are blowing strong.

The Fan Club tariff is currently offered to residents near to its turbines in Caerphilly, Wales and Market Weighton, Yorkshire, but Octopus Energy Generation said the Siemens-built turbine in Halifax was even bigger.

Halifax households which sign up to the tariff could shave roughly £350 off their annual energy bill, the firm estimates. To do so, customers on the tariff will be encouraged to plan their household energy use using the firm's Fan Club dashboard, which provides information about local wind speeds, it explained.

Octopus said it had been inundated with requests from households interested in the innovative tariff since it was first launched in January 2021, claiming that 10,000 people had got in touch with the firm to ask for a wind turbine near their home.

Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond said the company had been "blown away" by the response to its Fan Club model, which has been highlighted by the government in recent months as a potential means of securing local support for building new wind farms, which currently face significant regulatory hurdles to get built in England.

"Welcoming customers onto our Number 3 Fan in Halifax means more people can benefit from cheap, green energy when it's abundant locally," she said. "This is especially important as people are facing much higher energy bills this winter."

The expansion of the unique model comes amid growing concern about the impact rising energy bills will have on households this winter when the energy price cap is expected to rise above £3,300 from October, and then once again to over £4,200 in January. For comparison, the energy price cap stood at £1,138 last summer.

Figures published earlier this month by the University of York suggest more than two-thirds of UK households - an estimated 18 million households, or 45 million people - could be thrust into fuel poverty by January.

Octopus Energy Generation said it was working to open up its Fan Club tariff to more households across the country over the coming years in order to help reduce local bills while boosting green energy, as it outlined plans to add "at least" 1,000 wind turbines to the model by the end of the decade.

"We are not going to stop here - we are working round the clock to add many more wind turbines to our Fan Club model, putting money back into people's pockets whilst driving renewables at scale," North-Bond said.

It comes as a number of recent surveys have highlighted significant public support for the development of more onshore wind and solar development in England and Wales, given their benefits in helping bring down energy bills during the current cost of living crisis.

Both candidates vying to become Britain's next Prime Minister - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - have voiced support for policies that could constrain domestic renewable power development, however.

In recent hustings events, Truss said she would "change the rules" to ensure that high-value agricultural land was used for farming and not solar development. The move echoed comments from Sunak, who has indicated he would restrict solar development on farmland and reverse moves from Boris Johnson's government to allow onshore wind development in England where there is local support.