Race to Zero: Few firms making 'strong progress' against deforestation targets

clock • 3 min read
Race to Zero: Few firms making 'strong progress' against deforestation targets

Major new analysis warns that protecting rainforests and decarbonising the industries that are driving deforestation is crucial to meeting 2050 net zero targets

Global climat targets are at risk of being missed without urgent action to tackle tropical deforestation that is largely fuelled by global supply chains, a major new report has today warned.

Analysis commissioned by the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign in partnership with Global Canopy, Science Based Targets initiative and the Accountability Framework Initiative confirms that a growing number of companies in the forest, land, and agriculture sectors are committing to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The report found that over 40 per cent of the companies considered critical for tackling tropical deforestation by the Forest 500 initiative have now set a net zero or 1.5C-aligned emissions commitment, marking a near five-fold increase on just two years ago. 

However, these pledges are currently struggling to translate into effective new policies that could deliver a significant slowdown in deforestation rates. Of the almost 150 companies considered most critical for tackling tropical deforestation that have already committed to achieving net zero emissions, just nine companies - or six per cent - were found to be making 'strong progress' on tackling deforestation, based on a review of scores assigned by Forest 500.

As such, more than 90 per cent of these critical companies could be at risk of missing their net zero commitments because of a lack of progress in tackling deforestation. 

The Forest 500 initiative tracks the performance of the 350 companies and 150 financial institutions with the greatest exposure to tropical deforestation risk, and annually assesses the strength and effectiveness of their deforestation and human rights commitments.

"This research is a wake-up call," said Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Action Champion COP26. "Companies need to go further and faster on tackling deforestation in their supply chains, as a core part of delivering on their net-zero commitments if we're to have any chance of fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement and keeping warming to a maximum of 1.5C. This is also a huge economic and business opportunity. By protecting and restoring nature we can cut emissions while making businesses, customers and communities around the world more resilient to climate change impacts." 

The study did point to examples of companies that have made substantive progress in tackling deforestation in their supply chains, highlighting initiatives from consumer goods giants such as Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever, Mars, and Colgate-Palmolive, as well as Brazilian paper and pulp producer Suzano.

"The impacts of climate change are increasingly devastating, and the forest, land and agriculture sector is one of the most affected - but it is also a significant source of emissions," said Luiz Amaral, CEO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). "To keep 1.5C within reach, tackle food crisis risks and enable the transformation to a global net-zero future, cutting land related emissions is paramount. This means halting deforestation, restoring land and improving agricultural production practices. To be on the right side of history, companies in land-intensive sectors must make solutions to these challenges central to their business models."

The findings come as 33 financial institutions representing $8.7tr in assets under management are looking to eliminate commodity driven deforestation from their portfolio companies, highlighting the growing expectation for companies to take action on deforestation. Institutions backing the move include Aviva Plc, Storebrand Asset Management, Generation Investment Management, JGP Asset Management, NEI Investments, Impax Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England and Boston Common Asset Management.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

New open data platform aims to bring transparency to global supply chains

Net Zero Tracker: Listed companies on track to burn through 1.5C carbon budget inside 57 months

Most read
01

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: And the winner is...

22 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
03

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

24 June 2022 • 5 min read
04

UK's largest carbon capture plant opens in Cheshire

24 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Powering up the 'dark hub': Port debuts new EV delivery model

22 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Biodiversity

UK's glass sector is one of those targeting net zero by 2050 | Credit: iStock
Risk

Net Zero Tracker: Listed companies on track to burn through 1.5C carbon budget inside 57 months

World's biggest companies must cut emissions by up to 10 per cent every year through to 2050 to put the world on track to meet goals of Paris Agreement

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 June 2022 • 3 min read
Climate reporting in the UK offers an incomplete picture of the nation's climate impact
Carbon Accounting

Climate reporting in the UK offers an incomplete picture of the nation's climate impact

The UK needs to pay closer attention to the emissions generated by goods imported from abroad if it wants to maintain its reputation as a climate leader, writes Green Alliance's Roz Bulleid

Roz Bulleid, Green Alliance
clock 29 June 2022 • 4 min read
The world now faces an 'ocean emergency' according to UN chief Antonio Guterres
Risk

How the TNFD is grappling with the puzzle of nature-related financial risks

Businesses and investors are increasingly demanding metrics for measuring nature risk, but clear guidelines remain some way off yet

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 June 2022 • 7 min read