Race to Zero: Few firms making 'strong progress' against deforestation targets

Global climat targets are at risk of being missed without urgent action to tackle tropical deforestation that is largely fuelled by global supply chains, a major new report has today warned.

Analysis commissioned by the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign in partnership with Global Canopy, Science Based Targets initiative and the Accountability Framework Initiative confirms that a growing number of companies in the forest, land, and agriculture sectors are committing to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The report found that over 40 per cent of the companies considered critical for tackling tropical deforestation by the Forest 500 initiative have now set a net zero or 1.5C-aligned emissions commitment, marking a near five-fold increase on just two years ago.

However, these pledges are currently struggling to translate into effective new policies that could deliver a significant slowdown in deforestation rates. Of the almost 150 companies considered most critical for tackling tropical deforestation that have already committed to achieving net zero emissions, just nine companies - or six per cent - were found to be making 'strong progress' on tackling deforestation, based on a review of scores assigned by Forest 500.

As such, more than 90 per cent of these critical companies could be at risk of missing their net zero commitments because of a lack of progress in tackling deforestation.

The Forest 500 initiative tracks the performance of the 350 companies and 150 financial institutions with the greatest exposure to tropical deforestation risk, and annually assesses the strength and effectiveness of their deforestation and human rights commitments.

"This research is a wake-up call," said Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Action Champion COP26. "Companies need to go further and faster on tackling deforestation in their supply chains, as a core part of delivering on their net-zero commitments if we're to have any chance of fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement and keeping warming to a maximum of 1.5C. This is also a huge economic and business opportunity. By protecting and restoring nature we can cut emissions while making businesses, customers and communities around the world more resilient to climate change impacts."

The study did point to examples of companies that have made substantive progress in tackling deforestation in their supply chains, highlighting initiatives from consumer goods giants such as Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever, Mars, and Colgate-Palmolive, as well as Brazilian paper and pulp producer Suzano.

"The impacts of climate change are increasingly devastating, and the forest, land and agriculture sector is one of the most affected - but it is also a significant source of emissions," said Luiz Amaral, CEO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). "To keep 1.5C within reach, tackle food crisis risks and enable the transformation to a global net-zero future, cutting land related emissions is paramount. This means halting deforestation, restoring land and improving agricultural production practices. To be on the right side of history, companies in land-intensive sectors must make solutions to these challenges central to their business models."

The findings come as 33 financial institutions representing $8.7tr in assets under management are looking to eliminate commodity driven deforestation from their portfolio companies, highlighting the growing expectation for companies to take action on deforestation. Institutions backing the move include Aviva Plc, Storebrand Asset Management, Generation Investment Management, JGP Asset Management, NEI Investments, Impax Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England and Boston Common Asset Management.