The government is performing a risky "high wire approach to net zero" by failing to drive rapid progress towards the UK's climate goals across most sectors of the economy, potentially leaving householders and taxpayers on the hook for far higher costs later down the line, the UK's climate advisors will today warn.

In its annual assessment of progress towards the UK's legally-binding decarbonisation goals, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) highlights "shocking" gaps in policy and "scant evidence" of delivery since the publication of the government's Net Zero Strategy last year.

While praising government efforts to both adopt world-leading climate targets for the coming decade and flesh out its policy thinking in the Net Zero Strategy, the report warns of glaring weaknesses in delivery, particularly in areas such as home insulation, agriculture, taxation, behaviour change, and industrial electrification.

As such, it concludes that the current strategy "will not deliver net zero", as credible plans currently only exist for around a third of the emission reductions needed through to the mid-2030s, while there are few contingency in place should existing policies fail to deliver as expected. Overall, the report concludes the UK's decarbonisation efforts are only on track in eight out 50 key indicators.

"We are worried," said CCC chief executive Chris Stark. "We are worried whether this government - which has made lots of progress over the last 12 months - is going to stay the course. That was the year of COP26, so we expected progress. The challenge now is to deliver against the objectives that they set for themselves last year, and frankly they're taking a very risky approach to that."

Against a backdrop of rising living costs and the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the CCC report also highlights how the government's recent moves to boost domestic fossil fuel production in a bid to bolster energy security could present a major risk to the net zero transition and leave consumers exposed to higher long term energy costs.

Lord Deben, chair of the CCC, singled out controversial plans for a new coking coal mine in Cumbria, as "absolutely indefensible" on both climate and economic grounds.

The government is expected to make a final decision on the controversial plans next week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly warming to the project. This weekend he argued that the government was going to be "much less phobic about domestic hydrocarbons" as it looks to tackle soaring energy costs.

But Lord Deben warned approving such a project would simply "create another example of Britain saying one thing and doing another - we do not need this coal mine".

The CCC report emphasises that the government still has a golden opportunity to help ease household costs, reduce CO2, and boost energy security by accelerating its net zero agenda, particularly by driving down energy demand through home insulation and low carbon heating programmes, and rapidly accelerating the roll out of home-grown sources of renewable electricity.

The report calculates that surging fossil fuel prices - which many analysts believe could be sustained for years to come - mean meeting the UK's climate goals could now "save the UK 0.5 per cent of GDP". It states that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "reinforces the case for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels" and emphasises how high gas, oil, and coal prices are "shifting the economics of decarbonisation" thanks to the ever greater running cost advantages enjoyed by clean technologies such as renewables, heat pumps, and electric vehicles.

The report also acknowledges that the UK has made considerable progress in cutting its emissions over the past decade. UK emissions are now almost half - 47 per cent below - their 1990 levels, the report notes. But emissions rose four per cent in 2021 as the economy began to recover from Covid-19, and while emissions were still 10 per cent below 2019 levels, there remain fears emissions could rise again this year at a time when they need to fall sharply if medium and long term emissions goals are to be met.

The CCC said further progress had to be led by government policies that can provide clear direction, credible delivery mechanisms, and suitable incentives to drive private sector action and investment.

Echoing criticism from environmental and business group, the report stresses that energy efficiency should be near the top of the government's agenda, highlighting how despite the UK having some of the least efficient homes and buildings in Europe the government has yet to come forward with promised new policies and funding to accelerate the roll out of insulation, heat pumps, and other energy efficiency measures.

The CCC pointed to a "shocking gap in policy for better insulated homes", and urged the government to work more closely with local authorities to help accelerate the rollout of energy efficiency measures, alongside stronger financial and policy incentives to build up the market.

"[There's a need] to gear up again and build new supply chains for all of these loft insulation and cavity wall insulation," said Stark. "And we're asking consumers to start demanding this stuff, all largely without policy at the moment. We've called this shocking - and that's what it is. There must be more attention paid to energy efficiency generally, especially for owner occupiers."

Stark also stressed that the Energy Security Strategy unveiled earlier this year was focused largely on the supply side of the energy system, while offering little on reducing demand for energy across the economy, despite the huge opportunity to drive down both bills and emissions through efficiency measures and behaviour change.

"There are better ways, frankly, to deal with this high gas price than the package that was announced by the Chancellor earlier this year," he said. "He should be supporting this stuff, in our view, and we will keep banging the drum on this until the government reacts."

There is also palpable frustration at the CCC over the lack of progress on tackling emissions from agriculture and land-use, an area which the report notes received little policy attention in either the Net Zero Strategy or the government's recently published National Food Strategy.

Praise is reserved in the report for the government's ambitions and success in ramping up offshore wind capacity and electric car sales, which it said were both broadly on the right track to help deliver on UK climate targets in the 2030s and beyond.

But in most other crucial areas, the report said progress had been sluggish. It warned more urgent action was needed to expand electric vehicle charge points and electric van sales, and criticised the government's seeming unwillingness to come forward with a strategy for shifting behaviour change with regards to diets, travel, and energy use.

And, crucially, it again singled out the "urgent" need for the Treasury to review the tax system to support and prepare for the net zero transition, reiterating its criticism of the Chancellor's ongoing failure to assess how the government should respond to the reductions in fuel diuty that are set to result from the shift towards electric vehicles.

Many of the CCC's recommendations and assessments are not new, with the report echoing previous criticism of the government's approach to taxation, energy efficiency, behaviour change, and agriculture.

But while the post-covid cost of living crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine may have reshaped the political landscape, the CCC insisted that the energy security threat and economic headwinds facing the UK only further underscored the urgent need to pursue policies that can cut carbon emissions and living costs at the same time as driving economic competitiveness and curbing fossil fuel imports.

"It is perfectly true that we haven't changed the story, but what we have done is given the kind of urgency to it that recent events have emphasised," Lord Deben said. "We don't tell a new story, because the story is the same one: we've got to meet net zero. The best way to do that happens also to reduce the cost of living. If ever there were a moment to do it, it is now."

At 600-pages, the bumper report is the CCC's largest annual UK climate progress report to date, with the advisory body having revamped its assessment to offer a stronger focus on how government is delivering on its Net Zero Strategy through tangible decarbonisation efforts on the ground. The result of 18-months work, it offers a whopping 300 recommendations to government to help put the net zero transition on track, alongside a host of fresh sector-by-sector progress indicators.

Responding to the report today, the government said "we should all be proud" of the UK's success in driving down emissions faster than any other G7 nation over the past three decades, and emphasised that "we have clear plans to go further".

"The UK is forging ahead of most other countries with around 40 per cent of our power now coming from cleaner and cheaper renewables," it said in a statement. "This is backed up by £6bn of funding to make our homes and buildings more energy efficient, planting up to 30,000 hectares of new trees a year and more electric cars than ever before on our road - decarbonising our cars and vans faster than any other developed country.

"We are leading the world on climate change, helping over 90 per cent of countries set net zero targets during our COP26 Presidency - up from 30 per cent two years ago. The Glasgow Climate Pact has focused the eyes of the world on bolstering action, including getting 190 countries to agree to phasing out coal."

However, the CCC's damning assessment of progress towards net zero is likely to place yet more pressure on Boris Johnson's embattled premiership, as he reels from recent byelection losses, leadership challenges, and growing calls for the government to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis, growing economic headwinds, and the geopolitical tensions heightened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The report is also likely to be seized upon by campaigners that are currently pursuing legal action against the government that alleges its net zero plans are not in line with its legal requirement to ensure the UK's carbon budgets are met.

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband described the CCC's report as a "devastating indictment of a government that sets targets but has no plan to achieve them".

"They've faced both ways on green energy, blocking cheap power like onshore wind and solar, refused to invest for the future, including in cutting bills through a national plan for energy efficiency, and lurched from crisis to crisis, unable to plan ahead," he said. "The British people are paying the price of the government's failure today, because action on climate is the way to tackle the cost of living crisis, and future generations will pay the price of their negligence tomorrow."

Leading business groups also broadly backed the CCC's recommendations. The CBI called on the government to accelerate policy delivery and introduce market incentives in crucial areas, such as energy efficiency, and align cost of living measures with the UK's net zero agenda.

"As we hit halfway to COP27 and three years on from the UK setting its net zero target, delivery must now be the government's watchword - both in the short and long-term," said the CBI's decarbonisation director Tom Thackray. "There are huge economic opportunities tied up with the UK's green transition and businesses are eager to ramp up low-carbon investment. To maintain companies' confidence to invest, business models must be brought forward for critical green technologies, alongside stripping bureaucracy from the planning system and new energy market regulations brought forward urgently."

Meanwhile, Greenpeace UK's political campaigner, Ami McCarthy, warned that without urgent action to plug the gaps in policy and delivery, the costs of tackling climate change and decarbonising the economy would only increase.

"The longer this government drags its feet on greening our homes, delivering renewables and moving our food production system away from meat, the sharper and more costly the shift will be further down the line," she said. "Time is running out. The government must roll up its sleeves and deliver the benefits of a climate friendly economy for all."

