Drax predicts turbine upgrade set to slash biomass power prices by a third

Work has begun at Drax Power Station to upgrade one of its turbines, a move that should reduce the cost of its biomass power generation by around a third by 2027.

The major £40m investment in Europe's largest renewable power generator in North Yorkshire will see the installation of a new high-pressure turbine barrel, new pipework, and surveying of the station's boilers.

Drax Power Station has been transformed in recent years from using coal to generating renewable power using sustainable biomass feedstocks. As a result the site has cut carbon emissions by more than 90 per cent since 2012, making it one of the lowest carbon energy generators in Europe.

However, the company remains controversial with environmental campaigners who allege the reliance on biomass feedstocks leads to higher than advertised emissions - a charge Drax rejects, insisting it relies on feedstocks from sustainably managed forests.

The company is also working towards delivering carbon negative energy by 2030, by combining bioenergy generation with carbon capture and storage technologies.

The latest four-month project will see more than 1,000 contractors work around the clock to enhance the performance of one of the station's four biomass units and improve its efficiency. The upgrade is the third and final upgrade as part of a £40m investment programme in the station's turbines which started in 2019.

Mike Maudsley, Drax Group's UK Portfolio Generation Director, said: "These turbine upgrades will improve the plant's efficiency, ensuring Drax can continue to generate the reliable, renewable electricity millions of homes and businesses across the UK rely on, beyond 2027."

Maudsley added the upgrade would have a benefit for employment in the area. "It's also a huge boost to the region's economy, with more than a thousand contractors working on site during the project - that's in addition to the 6,600 jobs supported throughout Drax's supply chains in the north," he said

Earlier this year, Drax progressed its plans for biomass energy and carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at the site - selecting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as its technology partner and kickstarting the planning process to develop the technology.

Subject to government support, work to build a BECCS plant could get underway as soon as 2024, Drax Group said, leading to the creation of thousands of additional green jobs. The first BECCS unit at Drax Power Station would then be operational in 2027 with a second in 2030, permanently removing at least eight million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year, the firm said.