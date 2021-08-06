ADVERTISEMENT

Drax predicts turbine upgrade set to slash biomass power prices by a third

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 06 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Drax Group
Image:

Credit: Drax Group

Project is one of a number of key investments at the site that aim to push down low carbon energy costs, as it looks to advance deployment of 'carbon negative' technologies

Work has begun at Drax Power Station to upgrade one of its turbines, a move that should reduce the cost of its biomass power generation by around a third by 2027.

The major £40m investment in Europe's largest renewable power generator in North Yorkshire will see the installation of a new high-pressure turbine barrel, new pipework, and surveying of the station's boilers.

Drax Power Station has been transformed in recent years from using coal to generating renewable power using sustainable biomass feedstocks. As a result the site has cut carbon emissions by more than 90 per cent since 2012, making it one of the lowest carbon energy generators in Europe.

However, the company remains controversial with environmental campaigners who allege the reliance on biomass feedstocks leads to higher than advertised emissions - a charge Drax rejects, insisting it relies on feedstocks from sustainably managed forests.

The company is also working towards delivering carbon negative energy by 2030, by combining bioenergy generation with carbon capture and storage technologies.

The latest four-month project will see more than 1,000 contractors work around the clock to enhance the performance of one of the station's four biomass units and improve its efficiency. The upgrade is the third and final upgrade as part of a £40m investment programme in the station's turbines which started in 2019.

Mike Maudsley, Drax Group's UK Portfolio Generation Director, said: "These turbine upgrades will improve the plant's efficiency, ensuring Drax can continue to generate the reliable, renewable electricity millions of homes and businesses across the UK rely on, beyond 2027."

Maudsley added the upgrade would have a benefit for employment in the area. "It's also a huge boost to the region's economy, with more than a thousand contractors working on site during the project - that's in addition to the 6,600 jobs supported throughout Drax's supply chains in the north," he said

Earlier this year, Drax progressed its plans for biomass energy and carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at the site - selecting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as its technology partner and kickstarting the planning process to develop the technology.

Subject to government support, work to build a BECCS plant could get underway as soon as 2024, Drax Group said, leading to the creation of thousands of additional green jobs. The first BECCS unit at Drax Power Station would then be operational in 2027 with a second in 2030, permanently removing at least eight million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year, the firm said.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Moody's announces $2bn RMS climate risk modelling mega-deal

Arrival and Microsoft team up on 'pioneering' electric vehicle data platform

Most read
01

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
02

The data is in: Renewables confirmed Britain's top power source in 2020 as fossil fuels continue slide

30 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

05 August 2021 • 15 min read
04

Global Briefing: In-person COP15 biodiversity talks braced for delay to 2022

30 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

Environment Agency warns construction sector over illegal plastic waste exports

30 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Biomass

The Teeswork Site, the UK's largest freeport | Credit: BP
Infrastructure

BP announces wave of prospective deals for blue hydrogen in Teesside

Oil and gas giant signs up several more potential customers for hydrogen produced at its Teesside fossil fuel and CCS facility

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 August 2021 • 3 min read
A visualisation of a Carbon Clean facility | Credit: Carbon Clean
Venture Capital

CO2 capture specialist Carbon Clean secures $8m backing from investors

Global building materials giant Cemex joins as new investor, bringing total fundraise in latest round to $30m

Bea Tridimas
clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
The Drax power station was once the largest coal plant in Western Europe | Credit: Drax
BusinessGreen

'Unique achievement': Shift from coal to biomass has cut CO2 90 per cent, Drax claims

North Yorkshire power plant once dependent on 10 million tonnes of coal annually now produces 12 per cent of UK’s renewable electricity, according to Drax Group

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 July 2021 • 3 min read