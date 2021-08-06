Green North Sea: Tory MPs launch proposals to accelerate clean energy transition, as Cambo row intensifies

A handful of Conservative MPs who are opposed to the UK's climate policies may have generated headlines this week with their attacks on the "cost of net zero", but now a much larger group of Tory backbenchers have launched a new push to explore how the UK can prospect while weaning itself off fossil fuels.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which counts almost 120 MPs and peers amongst is caucus including a host of former Ministers, today published a collection of 10 essays from leading conservative parliamentarians and thinkers, containing proposals for how to support workers and businesses through the UK's shift away from North Sea oil and gas, while accelerating the transition towards clean technologies.

The group said the publication would provide an "authoritative alternative to the left-wing consensus around a 'just transition', with its heavy focus on state intervention". CEN's authors instead make the case for a more market-led approach, exploring how private finance and businesses can be harnessed to help ensure North Sea communities thrive throughout the transition to net zero emissions.

The report comes just a day after Labour leader Keir Starmer underscored the Opposition's plans for a Green New Deal, which would sharply increase state funding for green infrastructure in a bid to create more green jobs and accelerate the UK's decarbonisation efforts.

Writing in the foreword to the new essay collection, Clean Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan argued the government was delivering a raft of policies that are accelerating the clean energy transition. "Covid-19 has presented us with unique challenges, but

has also presented an opportunity to growback greener," she said. "That recovery must be clean tomake our economy match-fit for tomorrow's challenges."

However, the new report features a raft of recommendations as to how the government can unlock a new phase in the UK's journey to net zero emissions, while bolstering its international competitiveness and delivering on the Prime Minister's 'levelling up' agenda.

For example, former pensions minister Baroness Altmann calls for a new law to require large companies, including those in the oil and gas sector, to align their operations and investments with the Paris climate agreement, while Chair of the Liaison Committee of MPs, Sir Bernard Jenkin, argues in favour of an international treaty to curb fossil fuel exploration.

Meanwhile, a number of contributors to the collection stress the need for the government to proactively plan for an era when demand for fossil fuels is expected to fall sharply. For example, Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie urges the government to work with the private sector to offer pathways to new opportunities for the thousands in his constituency whose jobs rely on oil and gas, while former Conservative MP and Energy Minister Laura Sandys calls for an end to the principle of 'maximum economic recovery' from North Sea drilling, and Dame Caroline Spelman warns of the lessons for the net zero transition from the closure of coal mines in the 70s and 80s.

"The North Sea oil and gas industry is synonymous with Aberdeenshire, and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout the UK," said Bowie. "Without a managed, successful transition to a net zero basin, we risk leaving communities facing cliff edges as the world turns away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner, cheaper renewable technologies.

Similarly, Siobhan Baillie, MP for Stroud, urged the government to beef up its green skills policies. "We face a green skills emergency in the UK," she said. "We know that 3.2 million workers will need to boost their skills if the UK is to meet its 2050 climate targets. This is a pressing issue not only for North Sea communities that are reliant on oil and gas production, but across the UK, including Stroud."

Sam Hall, director of CEN, said it was critical that the government take steps to address the economic risks that could result as the net zero transition gathers pace.

"Transitioning away from fossil fuels is economically necessary given the global trends towards cheaper, cleaner technologies, but it also can and must be done fairly for the communities who are reliant on the oil and gas sector for well-paid employment," he said. "While the Left has for a long time advocated for a just transition away from fossil fuels, this essay collection provides a range of policy ideas and viewpoints which will resonate with conservatives and ensure we harness market forces to drive the uptake of clean energy. It demonstrates that there is strong support from conservatives to accelerate the move towards the technologies of the future, like carbon capture and floating offshore wind, in the North Sea, and to learn the lessons from the coal mine closures in the 1970s and 1980s."

The intervention comes in the same week as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked criticism over comments suggesting coal pit closures in the 1980s should be welcomed as they helped the UK cut its emissions and the government faced fresh calls from activists for it to block the proposed Cambo oil field to the north of Shetland.

A letter signed by 80,000 people was delivered to Number 10 this week, urging the government to block plans from Siccar Point Energy and Shell to develop a new oil field in the North Sea, which campaigners fear could extract at least 150 million barrels of oil in its first phase resulting in emissions equivalent to running a coal power station for 16 years.

Meanwhile, Labour's Starmer signalled he would not support the Cambo plans, as he called for the UK to set a "hard-edged timetable" for the cessation of oil and gas exploration.

"We've got to try to create a timetable for [the cessation of exploration]," he said. "It's got to be subject to consensus and agreement, and we have got to bring communities with us. Otherwise there'll be a disconnect between the obligations that we've got to fulfil in order to deal with the climate crisis and the communities that are going to be most deeply affected."

Facing questions on the controversial plans this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the government "can't just tear up contracts", but insisted he "hadn't seen the proposals" for the new field.

He also stressed that "my vast preference is to use our incredible power to generate clean electricity, and we can do it".