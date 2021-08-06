Evidence of the financial benefits of backing greener companies continues to mount, with the findings of yet another study today concluding the stocks of environmentally-minded firms are a better bet for investors than shares in their polluting rivals.

The "first of its kind study" found that companies with better than average environmental performance gave investors both better returns and lower risk, with the benefits set to stack up even further as the green transition gathers pace in the coming years.

Led by finance professors from the University of Sussex and Birkbeck in London, the research shows that on average an investment portfolio with the best performing environmental stocks could deliver returns up to seven per cent higher than highly polluting stocks, while greener portfolios also carry around 30 per cent lower risks.

According to the study, an investor in 2015 putting $100 into a green-minded firm that boasted an environmental performance 10 per cent above their industry standard would receive around $45 more back on their investment in 2018 than if they had backed a polluting company with a 10 per cent lower than average environmental performance.

As such, the report concluded that investing in environmental stocks could help improve the efficiency of financial markets and provide strong justification for investors to back greener companies in a typical minimum variance portfolio, which holds securities that are not correlated with one another.

Moreover, the authors - Dr Panagiotis Tzouvanas and Professor Emmanouil Mamatzakis - said their research provided yet more evidence of the need for government policies to slash greenhouse gas emissions, not just for environmental reasons, but also to improve market performance around the world.

"Our findings reveal that the stocks of companies with strong environmental performance are value for money in the portfolio, while also contributing to the sustainability of the economy," said Mamatzakis, professor of finance at Birkbeck, University of London. "Our findings justify the use of policy and regulation interventions that encourage and incentivise environmentally-responsible 'green' investment."

The study - due to be published in the International Review of Financial Analysis next month - is the first of its kind to examine the association between companies' environmental performance and their risk-adjusted returns, according to the authors, who compared market-based returns and stock risks of firms in the S&P 500 between 2005 and 2018.

Companies were considered environmental firms if their greenhouse gas emissions were lower than the average of their competitors, and compared to firms with emissions higher than the average of their rivals.

It found that the greener firms offered better investment bets in all industry-specific portfolios, with the largest gains to be found for those in consumer, energy, financial, and healthcare portfolios.

Firms in environmentally-sensitive sectors such as energy, meanwhile, saw the biggest financial benefits from cutting their emissions. The study found that on average an energy firm which slashed its emissions by 10 per cent would benefit from a three per cent boost to their share price over the time period, although real estate firms cutting their CO2 a similar amount received no share price boost.

However, the authors warned that building for the future and adapting to the clean technology revolution could see firms face higher compliance costs, which also requires more capital to be raised and potentially increased competition.

And, while the research found greener firms carry lower total risk, the authors stressed this was likely largely due to the impact of macroeconomic, regulatory, and social factors on environmental performance.

"There is one note of caution for investors from our findings on the relationship between the stocks of environmentally and systematic risk but there are good reasons for this link in terms of the challenges of adapting to clean tech," explained Tzouvanas, Lecturer in Finance at the University of Sussex Business School.

The study follows a host of similar analyses that suggest firms with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics tend to outperform the market, offering attractive returns to investors.