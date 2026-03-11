Study: UK biomass sourcing linked to forest carbon losses in Estonia and Latvia

New analysis by Natural Resources Defense Council claims biomass sourced from Estonia and Latvia is coming from forests with shrinking carbon storage capacity, but Drax counters that report methodology is 'flawed'
The UK is sourcing biomass to fuel power stations from forests in Estonia and Latvia that are experiencing shrinking carbon capacity, casting fresh doubts over the ability of biomass power stations to...
