SBTi seeks views on draft net zero standard for the power sector

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Proposals could see power providers set goals to phase out unabated fossil fuel electricity generation

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is seeking views on proposed updates to its net zero standard for companies in the power sector, setting out requirements that could see firms either target...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

NatPower unveils £1bn plan for 'UK's largest' battery storage project

Crisis-hit Net Zero Banking Alliance holds vote on ditching membership model

More on Biomass

FCA opens investigation into Drax over sourcing of wood for biomass pellets
Biomass

FCA opens investigation into Drax over sourcing of wood for biomass pellets

Watchdog to probe energy firm over sourcing of wood chips for its biomass power plant between January 2022 and March 2024

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read
How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables
Biomass

How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables

Biomass could provide up to 5.5GW of low carbon power to help manage weather-dependent renewables, a new REA report calculates, but concerns remain over sustainable feedstocks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 June 2025 • 6 min read
MPs accuse government of letting biomass importers 'mark their own homework'
Biomass

MPs accuse government of letting biomass importers 'mark their own homework'

Public Accounts Committee calls for more robust oversight of biomass supply chains to help ensure public value for money and dispel 'white elephant' fears

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 April 2025 • 5 min read