'Creating a Zero Carbon Cluster': BusinessGreen to host new webinar on the UK's trailblazing carbon capture plans

BusinessGreen will next week host an exclusive webinar to explore the plans to build one of the world's most advanced decarbonised industrial clusters and discuss how efforts to decarbonise heavy industry and power in the Humber and Teesside regions can serve to boost the economy and put the UK on track to meet its climate goals.

Hosted in association with Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), Zero Carbon Humber and Net Zero Teesside, this free-to-attend webinar will provide an inside track on the plans to create an East Coast Cluster that could decarbonise nearly half of the UK's industrial cluster emissions. Enabled by common offshore infrastructure and secure offshore storage in the North Sea, projects across the East Coast Cluster aim to capture and store carbon emissions from many of the UK's major industrial plants and power stations, and unlock significant new investment in the emerging hydrogen economy.

BusinessGreen readers can register now to attend the online event, which will take place from 10am on Wednesday July 14th.

The session will bring together a host of leading experts that include representatives from international energy companies, heavy industry, and leading infrastructure operators who are working to advance the cluster, as well as local policymakers who will set out how industrial decarbonisation is critical to both the UK's net zero strategy and the government's levelling up agenda.

The webinar will also provide an invaluable opportunity to discuss the technical and policy challenges that will need to be overcome to develop a successful net zero industrial cluster and the exciting new technologies and business models that promise to deliver multiple environmental and economic benefits in these regions of the UK and beyond.

The event is open to all who are interested in the contribution of CCUS-enabled industrial clusters in the UK reaching its Net Zero targets and becoming a leader in the emerging global markets in low-carbon and hydrogen.

"The UK needs to decarbonise industry to reach net zero," said Andy Lane, managing director at NEP. "Nearly half of all carbon emissions from UK industrial clusters come from the Humber and Teesside, making the East Coast Cluster the single biggest opportunity to decarbonise UK industry.

"Hundreds of thousands of jobs have relied on the industries which have grown in these regions and the East Coast Cluster, by decarbonising hard-to-abate industries, aims to keep it that way, while developing a platform for UK industry to compete on a global scale."

The news comes on the same day as the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) published a report detailing how with effective policy support the fledgling carbon capture sector could create over 10,000 by the mid-2020s, while helping to put the UK on track to meet its net zero emissions goals.