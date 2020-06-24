CCUS
Roadmap charts course to create world's first net-zero industrial cluster in the Humber
Development of Carbon Capture and Storage technology alongside a hydrogen production facility could enable the region to spearhead the decarbonisation of UK industry, report says
Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage: Capturing the clean growth opportunities
Ahead of the CCSA's first conference, Luke Warren argues the next government can unlock the huge potential offered by carbon capture technologies
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
Carbontech, the trillion-dollar circular market opportunity
Products made from embedded CO2, from soap to fuels to vodka, are great examples of the circular economy in action
Shipping, oil and gas giants unveil decarbonisation push ahead of UN climate summit
Getting to Zero Coalition aims for zero emission ships by 2030, while oil and gas giants launch 'CCUS Kickstarter' to drive development of carbon capture schemes
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
Inside ExxonMobil's hookup with carbon removal venture Global Thermostat
Could one of the world's most controversial fossil fuel companies yet emerge as a major player in one of the most exciting clean tech fields?
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
Carbon capture and feedstock: Drax unveils project to turn CO2 into animal feed
Pilot project from Drax and Deep Branch Biotechnology aims to find sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal
Drax partners with Equinor to turn the Humber into UK's first 'zero carbon cluster'
Project will explore potential for combining hydrogen production with carbon capture usage and storage
Coca-Cola bottler experiments with turning emissions into effervescence
Pilot project in Switzerland aims to establish a viable market for captured carbon
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
2019: Another big year for CCUS
Luke Warren of the CCSA argues that after several false starts, the UK's fledgling carbon capture industry is entering a critical period
VIDEO: How to brew greener beer
BusinessGreen went to visit Stella Artois in Belgium to find out how AB InBev, one of the world's biggest brewers, is cutting its environmental impact
COP24: UK unveils plans for world's first 'net zero' industrial hub
Claire Perry to announce up to £170m of funding to support creation of a net zero cluster capable of decarbonising heavy industry
CCS 'vital lifeline to beat climate change', argues industry report
Global CCS Institute argues case for the technology is now 'irrefutable' in report launched at sidelines of UN climate summit in Poland
It's time to embrace CCUS
Brad Page and James Smith argue the time for arguing over competing low carbon technologies is drawing to a close
'The time is now': Government unveils plans for UK's first carbon capture and usage project
Edinburgh Summit to see release of new action plan designed to deliver UK's first major CCUS project by the mid-2020s
The CCUS opportunity: It's time to act
Charlotte Morgan argues a cluster approach can realise the opportunities carbon capture technologies offer, but only if the UK is brave enough to back the nascent sector