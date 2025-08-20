UK Power Networks launches heat network mapping project to assess future grid needs

Network operator teams up with consultancy Arup and heating specialist Bring Energy on new HeatScape project to map existing heat networks, forecast future growth, and assess electricity needs
UK Power Networks has joined forces with consultancy Arup and green heating and cooling specialist Bring Energy as part of a new project launched this week to map existing heat networks across the country...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis