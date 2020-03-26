Carbon Capture and Storage
2019 was the year that…
It was a very good year, except when it wasn't, writes GreenBiz chairman and executive editor Joel Makower
Drax announces 'world first' target to be carbon negative by 2030
Power firm plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it generates
Carbontech, the trillion-dollar circular market opportunity
Products made from embedded CO2, from soap to fuels to vodka, are great examples of the circular economy in action
Net zero: Oil and gas industry feels the climate heat
Oil and Money conference renames itself the Energy Intelligence Forum after New York Times drops sponsorship, while the UK's Oil and Gas Technology Centre announces Net Zero Solution Centre
SDG9: How Air Liquide is harnessing hydrogen to help fuel an industrial revolution
French firm is banking big on hydrogen's potential to transform energy, transport, industry - and its own business - in pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
Net zero: MPs call on Andrea Leadsom to deliver climate policy action
BEIS Committee Chair Rachel Reeves writes to new Business Secretary urging her to urgently set out new policies for EVs, carbon capture, and energy efficiency
At a glance: BEIS' proposals for clean energy reforms
Your need-to-know guide to the pre-recess energy policy blitz from BEIS
Reports: Treasury and BEIS at loggerheads over low carbon energy reforms
Speculation mounting over plans to boost nuclear and CCS, as reports suggest Treasury is concerned about cost implications
The stars are aligning on carbon, capture, usage and storage technology
The arrival of carbon capture networks paves the way for mass use of hydrogen, says Matt Hindle from the Energy Networks Association
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
Climeworks launches CO2-into-stone subscription service
Swiss carbon capture pioneers launch online shop where individuals can buy carbon dioxide removal service to offset emissions
Carbon capture 'crucial' to delivering net zero economy, MPs warn
BEIS Committee slams government's 'turbulent' policy support for carbon capture, storage and utilisation (CCUS) technologies
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
2019: Another big year for CCUS
Luke Warren of the CCSA argues that after several false starts, the UK's fledgling carbon capture industry is entering a critical period
World first: Coca-Cola HBC to use captured CO2 to add the fizz in soft drinks
Swiss soft drinks bottler teams up with carbon capture pioneers Climeworks to make the world's first fizzy drink using CO2 sucked from the air
CCS 'vital lifeline to beat climate change', argues industry report
Global CCS Institute argues case for the technology is now 'irrefutable' in report launched at sidelines of UN climate summit in Poland
It's time to embrace CCUS
Brad Page and James Smith argue the time for arguing over competing low carbon technologies is drawing to a close
Reduction is no longer enough: Welcome to the new age of carbon removal
A heightened focus on solutions for sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere
Keeping within 1.5C: The key green business takeaways
All the key green business implications - risks, targets and opportunities - from the IPCC's seminal report on keeping temperature increases within 1.5C
Climeworks launches third direct air CO2 capture plant
Swiss-based firm's third Direct Air Capture facility will filter up to 150 tonnes from ambient air over the next year and a half
Study: Delaying climate action will drive up cost of meeting 1.5C goal
UK academic paper argues cost-benefit analysis remains challenging, but delaying emissions reductions only drives up cost of meeting Paris goals
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals