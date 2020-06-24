CCS
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
Here's how the election manifestos could be greener
The manifestos contain a welcome focus on environmental policy, but the parties are missing some crucial details, writes UKSIF's Ben Nelmes
Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage: Capturing the clean growth opportunities
Ahead of the CCSA's first conference, Luke Warren argues the next government can unlock the huge potential offered by carbon capture technologies
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
'Plough on while the planet burns': Campaigners dismiss oil and gas sector's blueprint for Net Zero
"Roadmap for 2035" outlines industry's role in developing low carbon technologies, but predicts continued oil and gas use for decades to come
Inside ExxonMobil's hookup with carbon removal venture Global Thermostat
Could one of the world's most controversial fossil fuel companies yet emerge as a major player in one of the most exciting clean tech fields?
Reports: Investors eye £900m British Steel turnaround plan to deliver 'greenest steel in Europe'
Plan to convert beleaguered Scunthorpe steelworks to produce less carbon intensive steel is being drawn up by interested buyer Ataer Holding, reports suggest
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
'Action across all areas': Government releases flurry of new plans for nuclear, smart grids, and CCS
With the imminent Energy White Paper apparently on hold for the new Prime Minister, the government has instead released a wave of clean energy policy consultations
The stars are aligning on carbon, capture, usage and storage technology
The arrival of carbon capture networks paves the way for mass use of hydrogen, says Matt Hindle from the Energy Networks Association
CBI: Nuclear and carbon capture hold key to net zero goal
UK's largest business body will today call on government to step up efforts to deliver new nuclear, CCS, and EV infrastructure in support of net zero target
Net Zero: Whether it is negative emissions technologies or natural solutions, incentives are needed
Two reports new argue policy measures are needed to establish a market for greenhouse gas removals and drive rewilding across the UK
ExxonMobil promises $100m for biofuels and CCS research
Oil giant announces latest clean tech R&D push
Empty North Sea gas fields to be used to bury 10m tonnes of C02
Ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent to pipe greenhouse gas into vast under-sea reservoir
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
2019: Another big year for CCUS
Luke Warren of the CCSA argues that after several false starts, the UK's fledgling carbon capture industry is entering a critical period
COP24: UK unveils plans for world's first 'net zero' industrial hub
Claire Perry to announce up to £170m of funding to support creation of a net zero cluster capable of decarbonising heavy industry
CCS 'vital lifeline to beat climate change', argues industry report
Global CCS Institute argues case for the technology is now 'irrefutable' in report launched at sidelines of UN climate summit in Poland
It's time to embrace CCUS
Brad Page and James Smith argue the time for arguing over competing low carbon technologies is drawing to a close
'The time is now': Government unveils plans for UK's first carbon capture and usage project
Edinburgh Summit to see release of new action plan designed to deliver UK's first major CCUS project by the mid-2020s