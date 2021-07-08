ADVERTISEMENT

ASOS trims carbon emissions per order by a fifth

Bea Tridimas
clock 08 July 2021 • 2 min read
Online retail giant publishes annual sustainability report, revealing a 45 per cent reduction in emissions per order since 2015

Fashion e-commerce giant ASOS has today announced that it delivered a 21 per cent cut in carbon emissions per order over the 2020 financial year, following the succesful completion of its Carbon 2020 strategy which aimed to reduce operational emissions per order every year through to the end of the decade.

After making cuts in carbon emissions each year since 2015, ASOS completed the Carbon 2020 strategy in January 2020. The further 21 per cent reduction in emissions per order achieved during its financial year through to August 2020 ensured that overall its emissions per order fell 45 per cent since 2015.

Today's 2021 Carbon Report, which details the emissions generated by office operations, importing stock and customer deliveries and returns, also revealed a 13 per cent reduction in total operational emissions over the 2019-2020 year.

"We're incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved against a very difficult backdrop," said Nick Beighton, CEO of ASOS. "A 21 per cent year-on-year reduction in operational carbon emissions per order is a significant achievement that shows our efforts to decouple our growth from our carbon footprint are having an impact. We know we have more to do in this area and we're looking forward to sharing more on that very soon."

The report highlights how ASOS's switch to renewable energy for three-quarters of its global electricity consumption, an emphasis on sea or road imports over air, and the incorporation of recycled plastics into its packaging are largely responsible for the reduction in carbon emissions. The company also launched a new fulfilment centre in Atlanta in 2019, facilitating localised distribution which further contributed to the cuts.

Beighton confirmed in the report that ASOS is now set to publish new targets to achieve net zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2040 as part of its commitment to the British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap, which aims to help retailers decarbonise in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The update cames in the same week as environmental charity Hubbub published a new report accusing the government of demonstrating a "shocking absence of leadership" through its failure to come forward with more ambitious policies to taclke the environmental footprint of the fast fashion industry.

Campaigners maintain that while fashion retailers and eCommerce businesses have taken steps to reduce the carbon intensity of their operations soaring sales mean that their overall environmental impacts have continued to grow, leading to increased carbon emissions, water pollution, and deforestation.

