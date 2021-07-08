Study: CCUS could generate 10,000 jobs by mid 2020s

Scaling up carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology could create thousands of jobs in the UK's industrial heartlands over the next four years while playing a pivotal role in achieving the nation's climate goals, according to new research.

A report published this morning by the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) calculates 10,000 jobs could be generated by the middle of this decade if government and industry work together to meet the Climate Change Committee's goal of capturing 22 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide a year by 2030.

The report urges the government to introduce a long-term funding framework for the nascent market at the next Spending Review, arguing the move would give industry confidence to invest in the fledgling technology and deliver the UK's first generation of CCUS projects.

The employment impact of scaling CCUS would extend beyond direct jobs in the sector itself, the report argues, calculating that if the government climate advisers' recommended level of CCUS deployment is reached a further 50,000 jobs could be generated in export opportunities opened up by the UK's first mover advantage in the emerging market.

Rolling out the CCUS capacity proposed in the CCC's Sixth Carbon Budget assessment could also help safeguard 50,000 jobs in the iron, steel, cement, chemicals, and refining industries that could otherwise be at risk from the net zero transition, according to the findings.

The analysis, which was conducted by engineering consultancy Alfy and analyst firm Cambridge Econometrics, compared the potential economic impacts of the CCC's 2030 CCUS target with the government's aim to deliver 10 Mtpa of CCUS by 2030.

The report notes that the lower ambition scenario would bring "similar types of benefits, but with a smaller overall impact", arguing it would unlock lower levels of job creation and protection and could potentially jeopardise the government's separate target to scale 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production by the end of the decade.

It calculates that delivering the government's 10 Mtpa of CCUS capacity target and the CCC's 22 Mtpa target would cost £1.2bn and £2.6bn annually, respectively.

The report argues there is a precedent for decarbonisation spending at this level to develop a new industry, noting that the 2020/2021 budget for renewable support schemes is set at £8.6bn, with around half of this for offshore wind.

As such, the CCSA has urged the government to establish a long-term funding framework for CCUS at the next Spending Review that will give industry confidence to invest in projects now.

"The upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review should introduce a long-term funding mechanism for CCUS, just like the Government successfully did ten years ago for the renewable power sector through the Levy Control Framework," said Olivia Powis, head of UK office at the CCSA. The offshore wind boom we've seen since then has been one of the UK's biggest green success stories. "With similar levels of ambition and foresight today, the current government could ensure we become a world leader in another green industry this decade, an industry that again plays to our geographical and industrial strengths."

The department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, in response to a separate call from industry for action on scaling negative emission technologies last week, it said it was "working proactively with industry across a range of technologies to decarbonise our energy and industry systems, including the use of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage".

The report is published just a week after leading UK businesses, investors and trade associations argued that investment in negative emissions solutions, including direct air capture, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage and natural climate solutions such as afforestation, needed to increase 30 fold to put the world on a pathway to meet global climate goals.

CCUS technology is widely seen as critical to deliver emissions reductions required to decarbonise hard to abate sectors, such as heavy industry, aviation, and shipping. However, the technology remains hugely expensive and the market in its infancy, with critics warning that investment in carbon capture capcity could detract from the need to slash emissions at source.

A number of high profile projects are being planned in the UK, which aim to capture emissions from industrial facilities along the east coast and either use the captured gases in industrial processes or sequester them beneath the North Sea. But developers have repeatedly warned that without a policy framework to drive investment in new projects developers will struggle to build a business case for technologies that remain relatively expensive.