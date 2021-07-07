The government's controversial planning reforms may be under fire from both environmental campaigners and Conservative backbenchers alike, but that has not stopped it today moving to bolster plans to ensure new developments deliver net benefits to the UK's biodiversity.

Natural England this morning launched three new tools designed to help developers accurately measure biodiversity net gain and ensure new developments are "nature positive".

Under the government's plans any new development, such as a housing estate or road-building project, would have to ensure that where it impacts on biodiversity it ensures the development is delivered in a way which helps to restore any biodiversity loss and deliver thriving natural spaces for local communities.

The Environment Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament, is set to formalise this approach with developers required to measure the biodiversity net gain they deliver using a recognised biodiversity metric.

As such, the new Biodiversity Metric 3.0 launched by Natural England aims to provide a way of standardised way of measuring and accounting for nature losses and gains resulting from development or changes in land management.

The overarching metric is accompanied by a new beta version of a Small Sites Metric (SSM), which is designed to simplify the process of calculating biodiversity net gain on smaller development sites.

Finally, a new Environmental Benefits from Nature Tool (EBNT) aims to help developers better explore the benefits habitats bring to people, such as improvements to water quality, flood management services, and carbon storage.

"Investing in Nature's recovery is a vital national priority," said Natural England chair Tony Juniper. "These innovative new tools will help advance that ambition via the development planning process, ensuring we leave the natural environment - both terrestrial and marine - in a measurably better state than it was before.

"As well as benefiting nature, biodiversity net gain can also give greater access to nature where people live and work, and can streamline the planning process by objectively and transparently quantifying any losses and gains in biodiversity."

The government said the new Biodiversity Metric 3.0 would become the industry standard biodiversity metric for all on-land and intertidal development types in England, becoming a requirement for ecological consultants, developers, local planning authorities, land owners and more through the landmark Environment Bill.

As such Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the new metric represented a significant step forward for the government's wider environmental agenda.

"We have committed to implement an approach to development that will leave the natural environment in a measurably better state than beforehand," she said. "To do this, we will be legislating for mandatory biodiversity net gain through the Environment Bill. We are delighted to introduce the updated Biodiversity Metric 3.0, which will underpin the future requirement for mandatory biodiversity net gain and help facilitate investment in nature's recovery through clean and green growth that brings nature to people's doorstep."

However, the approach remains controversial in some quarters, with some campaigners fearing that allowing developers to deliver biodiversity net gain could make it easier for councils to approve developments that have significant direct impacts on nature on the understanding improvements will be made elsewhere.

There are also concerns over the how the approach will be policed to ensure developers deliver promised environmental improvements, with critics noting that some housebuilders have a poor track record of complying existing building standards.

In related news, Natural England today separately launched the first round of its Discovery Grants, as part of the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme, to help support the development of new projects which seek to restore peatland systems to a natural and healthy state across the country.

Through the scheme, the government intends to invest over £50m in peat restoration projecs and has pledged to restore approximately 35,000 hectares of peatland in England by the end of this Parliament.

"Our peatlands are remarkable habitats which provide homes for many precious species and peat holds enormous amounts of carbon," said Pow. "When peatlands are damaged or degraded it is estimated they release around 11 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, so preserving these vital habitats is hugely important in addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

"The launch of the Peatland Discovery Grant will empower organisations to create their own peat restoration projects. We have recently committed to triple our historic average annual peat restoration figures and this grant which we are launching today will be critical in enabling projects to reach a stage where they can apply for our restoration grants in future."