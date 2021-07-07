'Green jobs windfall': Government hails £180m investment in offshore wind manufacturing hubs

The UK's offshore wind industry received a major boost today, as two leading suppliers announced plans to expand their manufacturing capacity in the North East in a move that is set to create and safeguard over 1,000 green jobs.

Offshore wind components manufacturers SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK confirmed they are to invest over £180m in expanding their production capacity after securing grant funding from the government's £160m Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme.

SeAH Wind Ltd is to receive funding towards a new £117m monopile foundation factory at the Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber, creating up to 750 direct jobs by 2030. Meanwhile, Smulders Projects UK is to receive funding towards a £70m investment in new equipment and infrastructure to enable the manufacture of offshore wind turbine transition pieces at its existing site in Wallsend, Newcastle, creating and safeguarding up to 325 direct jobs.

The government said the new green jobs would likely be matched by a further 1,000 roles in the wider economy that were set to be supported as a result of the fresh investment.

The move provides a further boost to the North East's position as a major offshore wind industry hub, following the recent announcement from GE Renewable Energy that it is to locate a new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing facility on Teesside.

Today's announcement was warmly welcomed by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who said it would help further cement the UK's position as a "world-leader in offshore wind energy".

"With the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the world, we are determined to grow and nurture a strong, world-class manufacturing base so British businesses and our workforce can fully seize the economic benefits being a windy island nation brings," he said. "Today's investments will not only put the wind in the sails of the UK's industrial heartlands, creating and supporting thousands of good quality jobs, they will also benefit the whole of Britain as we work to onshore more manufacturers, attract inward investment and ramp up export opportunities."

His comments were echoed by Dan McGrail, CEO at trade body RenewableUK, who said the new investment shows "what can be achieved by industry and Government working together to create new opportunities in parts of the country which need levelling up most".

"The offshore wind sector is delivering industrial benefits to the UK, reinvigorating coastal communities and growing a globally competitive supply chain," he added. "Private companies are investing billions in innovative clean technology and creating 10s of thousands of high-quality jobs, and this is underpinned by the government's commitment to quadruple our offshore wind capacity by 2030. Today's announcement provides vital new industrial capacity which will help us achieve that goal."

The government is hoping the latest investment will form part of a continuing trend, with Ministers having announced up to £95m of investment to establish two new ports on the Humber and Teesside designed to catalyse further investment in the offshore wind supply chain. Together these new ports are expected to have capacity to house up to seven manufacturers to support the development of next-generation offshore wind projects, creating around 3,000 new jobs each.

And in a further bid to drive demand for UK-based manufacturers the government today also increased pressure on offshore wind farm developers to invest in the domestic supply chain.

In a response to a recent consultation on proposed changes to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme that is the primary support mechanism for new offshore wind projects, the government said it would strengthen the enforcement of rules requiring developers to produce 'Supply Chain Plans' for new projects.

Under the CFD scheme, before companies can compete at auction for clean power price support contracts they have to submit a 'Supply Chain Plan' detailing how they intend to support the industry's goal of ensuring 60 per cent of the manufacturing for wind farm projects is based in the UK and completed by UK workers by 2030.

The new reforms announced today would give the Secretary of State for Business and Energy the authority to terminate a contract as a last resort if generators do not fulfil the Supply Chain Plan commitments they have made.

Today's announcements follow hot on the heels of news that both Vauxhall and Nissan are to invest in new electric vehicle manufacturing capacity in the UK, which have provided a major boost to the government's plans for a green recovery from the pandemic.

However, critics have repeatedly warned the UK remains off track to meet its overarching emissions reduction goals and as such a raft of more ambitious decarbonisation policies are urgently needed to drive further investment in low carbon infrastructure.