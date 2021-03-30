Climate-safe sex? Durex owner Reckitt signs up as 'hygiene partner' for COP26

Reckitt has agreed to pay Fair Trade premiums for the rubber it uses to make Durex products
Consumer goods firm signs on as latest sponsor for Glasgow climate summit as it teams up with WWF and commits to producing Fair Trade condoms

A combination of social distancing guidelines and sleep deprivation means most delegates attending COP26 will likely have neither the time nor the energy to take advantage of Reckitt's most famous product,...

