Climate-safe sex? Durex owner Reckitt signs up as 'hygiene partner' for COP26
Consumer goods firm signs on as latest sponsor for Glasgow climate summit as it teams up with WWF and commits to producing Fair Trade condoms
A combination of social distancing guidelines and sleep deprivation means most delegates attending COP26 will likely have neither the time nor the energy to take advantage of Reckitt's most famous product,...
Net Zero Festival: Michael E Mann confirmed as first keynote speaker
Globally renowned climate scientist to deliver opening keynote, as wave of high profile partners confirmed for the second annual Net Zero Festival
MPs urge government to unlock potential of UK tidal power
The EAC has emphasised the potential of tidal power to both provide clean energy for the grid and provide broader economic benefits, in a letter sent to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
Engagement, transparency, and accountability: Consumer Goods Forum launches blueprint to tackle global deforestation crisis
The CGF has published a report detailing its strategy for tackling deforestation related to the production of four key agricultural commodities: palm oil, soy, beef, and pulp and fibre-based packaging
Study examines how to turn old wind turbine blades into circular economy gold
The UK has a golden opportunity to develop a world-leading wind turbine blade re-manufacturing industry, argues a new report from the Energy Transition Alliance