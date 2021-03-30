Greener TV: ITV and Sky announce raft of climate initiatives

The British broadcasters, who are both committed to reach net zero by 2030, have announced ambitious new climate initiatives in the past week

Two of the UK's biggest media companies have launched high profile new climate initiatives in the past week, seeking to both slash their own greenhouse gas emissions and encourage their viewers to do the same.

On Sunday, ITV Studios announced it is partnering with film and TV certification body Albert to help drive decarbonisation efforts as part of the British broadcaster's net zero 2030 climate action strategy. The partnership will support international productions' work to become more sustainable and help them measure, understand, and reduce their carbon footprint, the firm said, boosting ITV's efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2030.

The partnership will see all 55 of ITV Studios' production labels use Albert's climate change training and tools, ITV said, extending the toolkit across 12 countries including the US, Australia, France, and Germany.

"We already have many great sustainability initiatives in place across our international productions and albert will help us build on those by bringing a consistent approach to and measurement of our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint," said ITV's chief operating officer David McGraynor.

Meanwhile, rival British media giant Sky last week launched a multi-million-pound fund to support brands that use the power of TV to foster the behavioural shifts and changes that will be required to put the global economy on a sustainable footing.

The Fund is open to applications from media agencies, creative agencies, and brands, Sky said. Five winners will be selected by a panel of expert judges including chair of the Advertising Agency Stephen Woodford and Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport, with the most impactful idea securing £1m in advertising support.

The panel also includes senior Sky representation from Debbie Klein, Sky's chief marketing, corporate affairs, and people officer, alongside Sky Media's new managing director Tim Pearson.

"We want to use our knowledge and passion to help others make a difference," Klein said. "At Sky we have pledged to be net zero carbon by 2030, but we understand that we're all in this together and as a media industry, we have a duty to use our voice to drive tangible change."

Alongside the new fund, Sky is also further integrating environmental issues into its own broadcasting output by launching a new daily news programme dedicated to climate change.

The Daily Climate Show will appear across all of Sky News' digital channels as well as in Prime-Time slots on the Sky News TV channel, the firm said. Lasting 15 minutes, the first episode will air on Wednesday 7 April and be hosted by Sky News presented Anna Jones. Correspondents will report on the impacts of climate change around the world and potential solutions to the escalating crisis, while presenters will also explore small changes viewers can make to their own lives to help curb emissions.

"There has never been a more urgent need to report accurately on the climate crisis and to bring this story to new audiences," said John Ryley, head of Sky News. "In this critical year for action ahead of COP26, The Daily Climate Show from Sky News will feature forensic data-journalism, expert analysis and eye-witness reporting and look at the solutions to climate change."