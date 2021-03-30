'Climate change will be expensive, potentially devastatingly so': Why reaching net zero is an economic priority
Cost of climate change could hit $30tr a year by 2075 - upwards of five per cent of GDP - according to major new survey from Institute for Policy Integrity
While the economic case for not acting to address the climate crisis has been rigorously debunked in recent years as renewable energy costs have nosedived and the financial toll of ever-intensifying extreme...
Study: Development banks are backing clean energy, but are struggling to kick fossil fuel habit
Analysis of investments made by nine of the world's biggest development banks has found that they spent four times more on clean energy than fossil fuels in 2020
Getting hot under the collar about heat
As the Non-Domestic Renewable Heat incentive comes to an end, there is no comparable scheme to replace it, leaving a huge gap in heat decarbonisation policy gap, explains REA chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska
Climate-safe sex? Durex owner Reckitt signs up as 'hygiene partner' for COP26
Consumer goods firm signs on as latest sponsor for Glasgow climate summit as it teams up with WWF and commits to producing Fair Trade condoms