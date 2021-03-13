Pension giant Nest taps Octopus Renewables to manage green energy investments

Octopus Renewables' Fraisthorpe onshore wind farm in Yorkshire
Octopus Renewables' Fraisthorpe onshore wind farm in Yorkshire
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Workplace pension scheme expects to invest around £250m this year in clean energy on behalf of its members

Workplace pension scheme Nest has appointed Octopus Renewables to lead its plan to invest an estimated £250m in clean energy infrastructure across the UK and Europe this year, as part of a potential £1.4bn...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news