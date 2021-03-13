Pension giant Nest taps Octopus Renewables to manage green energy investments
Workplace pension scheme expects to invest around £250m this year in clean energy on behalf of its members
Workplace pension scheme Nest has appointed Octopus Renewables to lead its plan to invest an estimated £250m in clean energy infrastructure across the UK and Europe this year, as part of a potential £1.4bn...
More news
Workplace pension scheme expects to invest around £250m this year in clean energy on behalf of its members
Mathias Cormann appointed as OECD chief, despite climate concerns
Former Australian Finance Minister reportedly handed top job at influential agency, prompting warnings from green group's over his previous opposition to ambitious climate action
Can C-suite paychecks save the world?
Joel Makower asks if the growing popularity of sustainability-linked bonuses is making a difference to corporate sustainability efforts