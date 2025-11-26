Alok Sharma: Climate, capital, and commitment - why pension funds matter

clock • 3 min read
Lord Alok Sharma - House of Lords. Photography by Roger Harris CC BY 3.0
Image:

Lord Alok Sharma - House of Lords. Photography by Roger Harris CC BY 3.0

COP26 President says the economic case for climate action is overwhelming - and pension funds can help lead the way

Pension funds and asset owners are among the most influential investors in the UK and globally. With their long-term horizons and fiduciary duties, pension funds are well placed to support the transition...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

EdenTree to apply Sustainability Focus SDR label to remaining unlabelled funds
Investment

EdenTree to apply Sustainability Focus SDR label to remaining unlabelled funds

Move makes EdenTree only fund house with a fully labelled range

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 25 November 2025 • 1 min read
British International Investment commits $150m to transition finance in Africa
Investment

British International Investment commits $150m to transition finance in Africa

UK government-owned international development investor to provide capital and assistance to help FirstRand establish new transition finance facility

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 November 2025 • 3 min read
UK transition plans: A chance to drive sustainable finance at scale
Investment

UK transition plans: A chance to drive sustainable finance at scale

For companies, transition planning is no longer a box-ticking exercise but a strategic imperative - the UK must catch up, writes Kevin Leung from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)

Kevin Leung, IEEFA
clock 21 November 2025 • 3 min read