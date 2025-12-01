Environmental Improvement Plan: Defra pledges £500m for landscape recovery in revised plan

Long-awaited update to wide-ranging Environmental Improvement Plan set to be published later today by the government
The government will today commit £500m to landscape recovery projects across England over the next two decades, as unveils an updated plan to restore nature, clean up waterways, and improve air quality...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis