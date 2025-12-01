Study: Second hand EVs will still be far cheaper than petrol cars after new 'pay-per-mile' tax

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ECIU analysis confirms total cost of ownership for second hand electric vehicles will be lower than for equivalent petrol and diesel models, even if planned 3p per mile tax is introduced

Many popular second-hand electric vehicle models will save drivers thousands of pounds compared to petrol and diesel cars, even after the government introduces its proposed 'pay-per-mile' tax on zero emission...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
