Study: Second hand EVs will still be far cheaper than petrol cars after new 'pay-per-mile' tax

ECIU analysis confirms total cost of ownership for second hand electric vehicles will be lower than for equivalent petrol and diesel models, even if planned 3p per mile tax is introduced
Many popular second-hand electric vehicle models will save drivers thousands of pounds compared to petrol and diesel cars, even after the government introduces its proposed 'pay-per-mile' tax on zero emission...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis