'Absolutely right': UK government pulls support for controversial Mozambique gas project

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government confirms UK Export Finance will not proceed with loan for major LNG project that has been on hold following deadly terror attack

The government yesterday confirmed it has withdrawn a $1.15bn loan from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to a controversial liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique that has been on hold following a deadly...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Can the government deliver its promised environmental improvements?

FCA moves to boost transparency of ESG ratings providers

More on Investment

'Absolutely right': UK government pulls support for controversial Mozambique gas project
Investment

'Absolutely right': UK government pulls support for controversial Mozambique gas project

Government confirms UK Export Finance will not proceed with loan for major LNG project that has been on hold following deadly terror attack

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2025 • 3 min read
FCA moves to boost transparency of ESG ratings providers
Investment

FCA moves to boost transparency of ESG ratings providers

Financial Conduct Authority launches consultation on proposed new regulations for the expanding ESG ratings sector

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 02 December 2025 • 2 min read
Alok Sharma: Climate, capital, and commitment - why pension funds matter
Investment

Alok Sharma: Climate, capital, and commitment - why pension funds matter

COP26 President says the economic case for climate action is overwhelming - and pension funds can help lead the way

Lord Alok Sharma
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read