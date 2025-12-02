FCA moves to boost transparency of ESG ratings providers

Financial Conduct Authority launches consultation on proposed new regulations for the expanding ESG ratings sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened a consultation on how it should regulate ESG ratings providers, in a move the regulator estimated could deliver around £500m in net benefits over the next...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis