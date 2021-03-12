Global Briefing: Germany cuts ribbon on hydrogen steel project
Industrial consortium begins operation of wind-powered hydrogen plant at Saxony steelwork Salzgitter AG, E.ON subsidiary Avacon, and engineering giant Linde have this week hailed an "important and unprecedented...
Mathias Cormann appointed as OECD chief, despite climate concerns
Former Australian Finance Minister reportedly handed top job at influential agency, prompting warnings from green group's over his previous opposition to ambitious climate action
Can C-suite paychecks save the world?
Joel Makower asks if the growing popularity of sustainability-linked bonuses is making a difference to corporate sustainability efforts
Has US offshore wind's moment finally arrived?
As the Biden administration this week backs the first commercial scale offshore wind farm in the US, hopes are building for a renewable energy boom