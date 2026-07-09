Can a heatwave-hit UK keep cool without further warming the planet?

Heatwaves have seen a spike in demand for air conditioning units, but does the UK's response to worsening extreme heat provide an opportunity to make sustainable cooling a reality?
As the UK is engulfed in another heatwave, with the Met Office predicting highs of up to 36C this week, Brits are struggling to keep their cool as they face the mounting realisation that buildings in this...
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