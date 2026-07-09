Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Book your place now

Finalists for this year's Women in Green Business Awards can now book their place at the event's gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony, which will take place in central London on the evening of Wednesday 7th October.

Table, half table, and seat packages are all available through the event website, offering finalists and their colleagues a chance to secure their seat at the prestigious awards.

Now in their third year, the Women in Green Business Awards 2026 will take place at the Marriott London Grosvenor Square, bringing together hundreds of sustainability leaders to celebrate the achievements of women working right across the UK's green economy.

This year's awards are set to be bigger than ever, after we received over 1,000 nominations in multiple different categories that celebrate the achievements of women, campaigns, and organisations from right across the green economy.

The finalists for this year's awards were announced last month as part of London Climate Action Week, ahead of their being considered by our independent panel of expert judges.

The winners and highly commended entries will then be announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner in October.

"We're absolutely delighted to see so many brilliant women, campaigns, and organisations were nominated for this year's Women in Green Business Awards - it really does speak to the breadth and depth of the exceptional work being done by women to advance the green economy," said chair of judges Jade Burnett. "Thank you so much to everyone who put forward a nomination and congratulations to all the nominees and finalists."

Finalists who book their place at the awards can also secure a bespoke finalist logo and license for use on social media or in marketing material. In addition, bespoke and sponsor packages are available on request.