'One of the UK's greatest but often overlooked economic assets': The case for electrifying UK rail freight

Freight electrification has been moving at a sluggish pace, but the Rail Industry Association argues a targeted and pragmatic upgrade programme would unlock huge economic, environmental, and societal benefits
Modern electric trains tick all the boxes. Compared to their diesel-fuelled predecessors, they can accelerate faster - especially uphill - reach higher top speeds, and are typically quieter and offer a...
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