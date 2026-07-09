'One of the UK's greatest but often overlooked economic assets': The case for electrifying UK rail freight

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Freight electrification has been moving at a sluggish pace, but the Rail Industry Association argues a targeted and pragmatic upgrade programme would unlock huge economic, environmental, and societal benefits

Modern electric trains tick all the boxes. Compared to their diesel-fuelled predecessors, they can accelerate faster - especially uphill - reach higher top speeds, and are typically quieter and offer a...

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Michael Holder
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