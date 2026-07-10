Building energy efficiency standard delays are an enormous blow for businesses

clock • 3 min read

The government has no discernible strategy for reducing energy demand across the vast majority of non-residential buildings in England and Wales, writes Andrew Warren

Seven years after targets were first mooted by the previous government to ensure that all non-residential buildings in England and Wales achieve a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of...

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