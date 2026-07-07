Fife Council hails trail-blazing Passivhaus school

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
The new Caledonia High School has been built in line with Passivhaus principles / Credit: BAM UK & Ireland
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The new Caledonia High School has been built in line with Passivhaus principles / Credit: BAM UK & Ireland

BAM UK & Ireland announces completion of £88m Passivhaus secondary school at site in West Fife that promises to deliver huge reduction in energy bills

One of the UK's greenest schools is set to open its doors to pupils next month, after developer BAM UK & Ireland announced the completion of an £88m Passivhaus building project at a site in Fife. The...

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