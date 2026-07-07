Fife Council hails trail-blazing Passivhaus school

BAM UK & Ireland announces completion of £88m Passivhaus secondary school at site in West Fife that promises to deliver huge reduction in energy bills
One of the UK's greenest schools is set to open its doors to pupils next month, after developer BAM UK & Ireland announced the completion of an £88m Passivhaus building project at a site in Fife. The...
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