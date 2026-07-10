EthiFinance and ESG Book merge to create new European sustainability and credit rating agency

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

EthiFinance and ESG Book have announced a deal that aims to create one of Europe's largest independent credit and sustainability rating agencies

A new sustainability ratings agency has launched in Europe, following the merger of two leading players in the sustainable finance and ESG ratings sector. EthiFinance and ESG Brook confirmed this week...

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