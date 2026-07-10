Bentley reveals name of its first electric vehicle

clock • 1 min read
Credit: Bentley
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Credit: Bentley

The 'Torcal' - the British luxury auto brand's first pure electric car - is expected to be fully unveiled in September this year

Luxury carmaker Bentley has this week released further details for its first pure electric vehicle (EV), confirming a zero emission SUV model called the 'Torcal' will be fully unveiled in September...

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