Heatwaves: Expert tips on redesigning UK homes to cope with hotter temperatures

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Academics have been testing out how best to deal with heatwaves in two neighbouring homes to see what works

As the UK prepares for the third heatwave of 2026, most people will be hoping to try and keep cool at home. Building regulations to protect homes from overheating were introduced in 2022. These require...

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