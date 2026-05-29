Poll: Views of Reform UK voters at odds with party's pro-fracking stance

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Survey reveals majority of Reform supporters are in favour of renewable energy, despite the party pledging to axe clean energy policies and pushing for shale gas fracking in the UK

Far more Reform UK supporters support renewable energy projects than support fracking, putting them at odds with the party's energy policies, fresh poll findings released today suggest. In a survey...

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