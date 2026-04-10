Ricoh sets higher 2030 climate target in revamped net zero strategy

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Japanese electronics giant sets new SBTi-validated goal to slash its Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent compared to 2015 levels

Japanese electronics giant Ricoh has ramped up its 2030 decarbonisation target as part of a freshly revamped net zero strategy unveiled this week. The company has announced a new goal to reduce its...

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