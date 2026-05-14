Labour's commitment to net zero is unwavering, but leadership woes will bring policy uncertainty

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Labour's commitment to net zero is unwavering, but leadership woes will bring policy uncertainty

The government's rival factions are all firmly committed to rapid decarbonisation and energy independence, but they are floating different policy approaches

Here we go again. The King's Speech and its promise of a new Energy Independence Bill may have been broadly welcomed (with inevitable caveats) by business groups and campaigners yesterday, but the genuine...

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