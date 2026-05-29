Study: 'Retailer recycling lottery' risks undermining UK ban on single use vapes

Lack of information and access to recycling points mean almost half of vapers are still unaware devices can be recycled, new study claims
The UK's ban on single use vapes risks being undermined by a lack of public availability and awareness of dedicated recycling points, leading to a "recycling lottery" for e-cigarette users, a new study...
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