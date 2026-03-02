'Too dependent on gas': Iran conflict fires up UK energy security row

James Murray
clock • 11 min read
'Too dependent on gas': Iran conflict fires up UK energy security row

Escalating Middle East crisis comes as government faces competing calls for it to urgently bolster energy security

The UK government is today facing more pressing concerns, as it weighs the extent to which British air bases can be used in US attacks on Iran and how to evacuate British citizens from Gulf states that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Oil and gas prices spike as Middle East conflict escalates

Nobody knows anything: By-election edition

More on Risk

Oil and gas prices spike as Middle East conflict escalates
Risk

Oil and gas prices spike as Middle East conflict escalates

European gas prices initially soar 24 per cent and oil prices climb 13 per cent, as shipping through Strait of Hormuz faces immediate disruption

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment
Risk

Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment

Paper warns failure to properly analyse credible worse case scenarios is leaving world more exposed to 'terrifying' climate risks

Roger Harrabin
clock 27 February 2026 • 5 min read
'A fundamental shift': What do the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards mean for businesses?
Risk

'A fundamental shift': What do the UK's new Sustainability Reporting Standards mean for businesses?

Finalised standards on assessing and disclosing corporate sustainability data and climate-related risks and opportunities have finally arrived - and they are expected to become mandatory in the near future

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2026 • 6 min read