Sainsbury's partners with Openreach to offer engineers access to ultra-rapid EV charging

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Emma Williams, director of commercial and customer at Smart Charge (L) and said Judy O’Keefe, fleet director at Openreach (R) - Credit: Openreach
Emma Williams, director of commercial and customer at Smart Charge (L) and said Judy O'Keefe, fleet director at Openreach (R) - Credit: Openreach

Sainsbury's Smart Charge service to provide UK’s second-largest commercial EV fleet with access to ultra-rapid charging in 80 locations

Openreach has signed an agreement with Sainsbury's electric vehicle (EV) charging network to provide its digital engineers with access competitive rates when using ultra-rapid charging hubs at 80 locations...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

