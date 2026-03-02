MPs to probe climate impacts of UK's AI and data centre ambitions

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee launches inquiry into potential emissions, energy, and water impacts from UK's growing fleet of power-hungry data centres

MPs have launched a new inquiry into the environmental impacts of the UK's growing fleet of data centres, amid increasing concerns that future energy and water requirements to feed demand for AI technologies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued

Landfill to lettuce: 'World first' landfill gas-powered veg growing dome unveiled in Wiltshire

More on Politics

MPs to probe climate impacts of UK's AI and data centre ambitions
Politics

MPs to probe climate impacts of UK's AI and data centre ambitions

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee launches inquiry into potential emissions, energy, and water impacts from UK's growing fleet of power-hungry data centres

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Carbon cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine surges past 300 million tonnes
Politics

Global Briefing: Carbon cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine surges past 300 million tonnes

Carbon emissions from war in Ukraine almost equivalent to France's annual emissions, Germany accused of diluting climate targets, and Lamborghini hits brakes on electric supercar

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 February 2026 • 8 min read
Nobody knows anything: By-election edition
Politics

Nobody knows anything: By-election edition

The Greens impressive victory in Gorton and Denton could provide a template for defeating climate-denialist - or it could show how splits between left-leaning parties could hand Number 10 to Nigel Farage

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 February 2026 • 3 min read