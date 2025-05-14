Chinese investment, improving affordability, and new brands for new markets: Inside the trends driving the global EV boom

The International Energy Agency has today mapped out a 'clear' direction of travel for the rapidly accelerating EV rollout, but what is behind the rapid transformation of the global automotive industry?
The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest Global EV Outlook has today revealed how the global electric vehicle (EV) roll out is continuing to speed along in the fast lane. Demand is booming in multiple...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis