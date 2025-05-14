'The direction of travel is clear': IEA predicts over a quarter of cars sold worldwide this year will be electric

Electric vehicles' market share is on track to accelerate past 40 per cent by the end of the decade, according major report
More than a quarter of cars sold worldwide this year will be electric, with global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) on track to surpass 20 million in 2025 following another year of robust growth. That...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis